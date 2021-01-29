Sanford C. Bernstein Begins Coverage on Visa (NYSE:V)

Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Visa (NYSE:V) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $232.00 price objective on the credit-card processor’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and set a $212.00 target price (down from $233.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Wedbush reissued a buy rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, October 5th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a buy rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $221.63.

Shares of V stock opened at $198.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $386.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Visa has a fifty-two week low of $133.93 and a fifty-two week high of $220.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $208.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.37.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. Visa’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Visa will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total transaction of $450,532.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $13,210,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 310,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,398,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,205 shares of company stock valued at $15,545,693. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 129.1% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter valued at $31,000. New Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa by 52.7% in the third quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 258 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

