Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share by the bank on Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This is a boost from Sandy Spring Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Sandy Spring Bancorp has raised its dividend by 15.4% over the last three years.

Shares of NASDAQ:SASR opened at $34.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.49. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $36.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.26. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 14.12%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sandy Spring Bancorp will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SASR shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday. G.Research cut Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. TheStreet upgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Gabelli lowered Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington DC The company operates in three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

