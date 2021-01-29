Sandvik AB (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sandvik AB (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 113,300 shares, a growth of 522.5% from the December 31st total of 18,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 182,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SDVKY. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sandvik by 24.9% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 3,541 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Sandvik during the third quarter worth about $78,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sandvik by 240.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sandvik during the fourth quarter worth about $20,417,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on SDVKY shares. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sandvik in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC downgraded shares of Sandvik from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sandvik in a report on Monday. UBS Group downgraded shares of Sandvik from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sandvik in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SDVKY traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.11. 44,080 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,300. The company has a market capitalization of $31.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.29. Sandvik has a 52-week low of $11.20 and a 52-week high of $26.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.43.

About Sandvik

Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, metal cutting, and materials technology worldwide. The company offers metal-cutting tools and tooling systems, including boring, drilling, milling, reaming, and turning tools, as well as tailor made tools and inserts, and tooling systems.

