Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Trading Down 5.5%

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND)’s stock price dropped 5.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.35 and last traded at $6.38. Approximately 2,094,862 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 1,821,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.75.

SAND has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Sandstorm Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James set a $10.00 price target on Sandstorm Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. TD Securities raised Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.25 target price (up from $14.00) on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.36.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.54 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.54.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $14.19 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Sandstorm Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Sandstorm Gold in the second quarter valued at $106,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sandstorm Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in Sandstorm Gold in the third quarter valued at $120,000. Institutional investors own 39.01% of the company’s stock.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

