San Lorenzo Gold Corp. (SLG.V) (CVE:SLG) Trading Up 6.7%

Shares of San Lorenzo Gold Corp. (SLG.V) (CVE:SLG) were up 6.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.16. Approximately 413,039 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 539% from the average daily volume of 64,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.23.

About San Lorenzo Gold Corp. (SLG.V) (CVE:SLG)

Kairos Metals Corp. provides copper, gold, and silver exploration services. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

