Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) Declares $0.29 Quarterly Dividend

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share by the bank on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.

Salisbury Bancorp has raised its dividend by 3.6% over the last three years.

Salisbury Bancorp stock opened at $37.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $107.95 million, a P/E ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Salisbury Bancorp has a twelve month low of $24.58 and a twelve month high of $45.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.91.

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.27). Salisbury Bancorp had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 10.19%. Equities analysts anticipate that Salisbury Bancorp will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Salisbury Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Salisbury Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th.

In other news, EVP Steven M. Essex sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Salisbury Bancorp

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; commercial loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, and auto and personal installment loans.

