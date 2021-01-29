salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Upgraded by Loop Capital to “Hold”

Loop Capital upgraded shares of salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $225.00 target price on the CRM provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CRM. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $304.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $285.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Pritchard Capital cut shares of salesforce.com from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $234.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $263.72.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $226.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. salesforce.com has a 12 month low of $115.29 and a 12 month high of $284.50. The company has a market cap of $207.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.14, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $222.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.43.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $5.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that salesforce.com will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.35, for a total transaction of $42,977.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,090,826.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.03, for a total transaction of $89,676.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,301.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,592 shares of company stock valued at $18,443,888 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRM. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 116.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

