Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SAPMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Saipem in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Saipem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Saipem in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Saipem in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Saipem from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Get Saipem alerts:

OTCMKTS SAPMY traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.32. 976 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 639. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.47. Saipem has a 52 week low of $3.16 and a 52 week high of $8.82.

Saipem SpA engages in the engineering, drilling, and construction of projects in the energy and infrastructure sectors worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Offshore Engineering & Construction (E&C), Onshore Engineering & Construction, Offshore Drilling, Onshore Drilling, and XSIGHT.

Read More: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Saipem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saipem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.