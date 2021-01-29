Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Short Interest Down 92.6% in January

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a drop of 92.6% from the December 31st total of 201,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 256,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

SAFRY stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.85. The stock had a trading volume of 83,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,966. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Safran has a twelve month low of $14.09 and a twelve month high of $41.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.80.

SAFRY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Safran in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Safran from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Safran in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Safran in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Safran from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

