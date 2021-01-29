Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Safestore Holdings plc is a real estate investment trust. The company provides self-storage facilities for personal and business customers primarily in the United Kingdom and France. Safestore Holdings plc is headquartered in Borehamwood, the United Kingdom. “

Shares of Safestore stock opened at $10.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.23. Safestore has a 12-month low of $6.13 and a 12-month high of $11.18.

Safestore is the UK's largest self-storage group with 163 stores, comprising 125 wholly owned stores in the UK (including over 70 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Bristol), 28 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 6 stores in the Netherlands and 4 stores within Barcelona, Spain.

