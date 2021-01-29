Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Safety, Income and Growth, Inc. acquires, owns, manages, finances and capitalizes ground net leases. Safety, Income and Growth, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Separately, Mizuho raised their price objective on Safehold from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $76.83.

Shares of NYSE SAFE opened at $76.39 on Tuesday. Safehold has a fifty-two week low of $38.85 and a fifty-two week high of $79.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 67.60 and a beta of -0.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.162 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.03%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Safehold in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Safehold by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Safehold in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Safehold by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eii Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Safehold in the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

