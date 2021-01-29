Safe (SAFE) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $126,683.00

Safe (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 13% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 29th. Over the last seven days, Safe has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. One Safe coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000557 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Safe has a market cap of $4.33 million and $126,683.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Beam (BEAM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000939 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 133.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 28.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded up 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 247.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Safe Profile

Safe is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Safe Coin Trading

Safe can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

