Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) by 71.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,741 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 243.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 127.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 174.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 4,389 shares during the last quarter. 48.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 10,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $396,419.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.20.

Shares of NASDAQ RUSHA opened at $43.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.17 and a twelve month high of $47.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.34.

Rush Enterprises Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

