Rupee Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $179.00 (RUP)

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded down 51.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. Rupee has a total market cap of $40,859.73 and approximately $179.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rupee coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rupee has traded 48.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00045308 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001864 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004346 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000015 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded up 104.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000093 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000020 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Rupee

Rupee (RUP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 30th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 41,939,350 coins. Rupee’s official message board is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog . The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Rupee is rupeeblockchain.org . Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Rupee Coin Trading

Rupee can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupee should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rupee using one of the exchanges listed above.

