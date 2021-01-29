Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) Trading Down 11.8%

Shares of Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) fell 11.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.70 and last traded at $12.96. 2,878,435 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 366% from the average session volume of 617,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.69.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RUBY. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rubius Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Rubius Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Rubius Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.
The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 7.15, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.09.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Rubius Therapeutics by 82.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 53,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 24,308 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Rubius Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Rubius Therapeutics by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 30,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Rubius Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Rubius Therapeutics by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272 shares during the last quarter. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY)
Rubius Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing RTX-240 and RTX-224 for the treatment of cancer; and RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers. It is also developing RTX-321 for the treatment of HPV-positive tumors; and RTX-T1D for treating type 1 diabetes.
