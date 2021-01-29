Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) Trading Down 11.8%

Shares of Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) fell 11.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.70 and last traded at $12.96. 2,878,435 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 366% from the average session volume of 617,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.69.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RUBY. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rubius Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Rubius Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Rubius Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 7.15, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.09.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.01). On average, analysts predict that Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Rubius Therapeutics by 82.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 53,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 24,308 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Rubius Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Rubius Therapeutics by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 30,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Rubius Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Rubius Therapeutics by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272 shares during the last quarter. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY)

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing RTX-240 and RTX-224 for the treatment of cancer; and RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers. It is also developing RTX-321 for the treatment of HPV-positive tumors; and RTX-T1D for treating type 1 diabetes.

