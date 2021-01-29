RSK Infrastructure Framework Price Tops $0.16 on Exchanges (RIF)

RSK Infrastructure Framework (CURRENCY:RIF) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. One RSK Infrastructure Framework token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000492 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, RSK Infrastructure Framework has traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. RSK Infrastructure Framework has a total market capitalization of $111.96 million and $3.55 million worth of RSK Infrastructure Framework was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003030 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00049474 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.27 or 0.00127930 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.93 or 0.00272188 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.70 or 0.00068714 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00067163 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $107.33 or 0.00324860 BTC.

RSK Infrastructure Framework Token Profile

RSK Infrastructure Framework’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 688,553,344 tokens. RSK Infrastructure Framework’s official Twitter account is @rif_os . The official website for RSK Infrastructure Framework is www.rifos.org

