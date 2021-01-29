(RSI) (NYSE:RSI) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of (RSI) (NYSE:RSI) in a research note published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on RSI. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up previously from $21.00) on shares of (RSI) in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of (RSI) in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Get (RSI) alerts:

NYSE:RSI opened at $19.40 on Tuesday. (RSI) has a one year low of $9.51 and a one year high of $26.55.

There is no company description available for Rush Street Interactive Inc

Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for (RSI) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for (RSI) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.