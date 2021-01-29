RPG Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 2,870 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 49.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,642 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares during the quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Grace Capital purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC opened at $56.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $227.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $68.09.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Truist boosted their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.94.

In other news, CFO George S. Davis acquired 9,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,480.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 27,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

