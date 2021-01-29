Royale Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROYL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Royale Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROYL) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,500 shares, a growth of 3,784.6% from the December 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 132,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of ROYL opened at $0.18 on Friday. Royale Energy has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $0.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.11.

About Royale Energy

Royale Energy, Inc acquires, explores for, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas properties in the United States. Its principal operations are located in the Sacramento Basin and San Joaquin Basin in California, as well as in Utah, Texas, Oklahoma, Colorado, and Louisiana. Royale Energy, Inc was founded in 1986 and is based in El Cajon, California.

