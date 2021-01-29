Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) (LON:RDSB) PT Set at GBX 2,000 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) (LON:RDSB) received a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) target price from equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 53.96% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 991 ($12.95) to GBX 1,180 ($15.42) in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. CSFB reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Barclays set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price target on Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,750 ($22.86) price target on Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,650 ($21.56) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,786.92 ($23.35).

RDSB opened at GBX 1,299 ($16.97) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £48.14 billion and a PE ratio of -6.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,345.83 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,150.28. Royal Dutch Shell plc has a 52-week low of GBX 845.10 ($11.04) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,161.50 ($28.24). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.02, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.31.

In other Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) news, insider Ann Godbehere purchased 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,611 ($21.05) per share, with a total value of £85,383 ($111,553.44). Also, insider Andrew Mackenzie purchased 10,048 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 990 ($12.93) per share, for a total transaction of £99,475.20 ($129,964.99).

Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

