Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $70.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Royal Caribbean have underperformed the industry in the past year. The dismal performance can primarily be attributed to the coronavirus outbreak that has compelled the company to cancel cruises. However, Royal Caribbean is likely to benefit from rebooking activities related to Future Cruise Credit. Also, increased focus on digital tools for marketing, product development bode well. Management stated that it continues to witness steady improvement in bookings for 2021 as summer sailing driving the rise in demand. The company further announced that bookings for second half of 2021 are within the historical ranges. Of late, loss estimates for 2021 have narrowed. However, costs in the coming quarter are likely to increase due the suspension of operations. Owing to the pandemic, the company has withdrawn 2020 guidance.”

Get Royal Caribbean Group alerts:

RCL has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $67.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $46.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Royal Caribbean Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.65.

Shares of RCL opened at $68.99 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.32. Royal Caribbean Group has a one year low of $19.25 and a one year high of $123.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 2.86.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($5.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.92) by ($0.70). Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 25.20% and a negative net margin of 24.36%. The company had revenue of ($33.69) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 101.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RCL. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Group during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Group during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Group during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 65.6% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Group during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 19 nights.

Recommended Story: What is a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Royal Caribbean Group (RCL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.