Royal Bank of Canada Increases Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) Price Target to $97.00

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $73.00 to $97.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.99% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MXIM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays upped their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.67.

MXIM opened at $89.00 on Wednesday. Maxim Integrated Products has a 12 month low of $41.93 and a 12 month high of $98.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.32, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 4.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.67.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $628.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.51 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 30.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Maxim Integrated Products will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 9,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.61, for a total transaction of $784,419.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jon Imperato sold 1,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.53, for a total value of $135,290.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,098 shares of company stock valued at $1,517,010. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 162,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,378,000 after buying an additional 7,371 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 29,419.1% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 217,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,312,000 after buying an additional 217,113 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $715,000. Finally, Cypress Growth Fund Iii LP purchased a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,191,000. 85.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

