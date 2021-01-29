Royal Bank of Canada Increases Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) Price Target to $97.00

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $73.00 to $97.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.99% from the company’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MXIM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays upped their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.67.
MXIM opened at $89.00 on Wednesday. Maxim Integrated Products has a 12 month low of $41.93 and a 12 month high of $98.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.32, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 4.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.67.
In other Maxim Integrated Products news, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 9,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.61, for a total transaction of $784,419.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jon Imperato sold 1,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.53, for a total value of $135,290.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,098 shares of company stock valued at $1,517,010. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 162,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,378,000 after buying an additional 7,371 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 29,419.1% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 217,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,312,000 after buying an additional 217,113 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $715,000. Finally, Cypress Growth Fund Iii LP purchased a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,191,000. 85.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile
Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.
