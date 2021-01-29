Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) a €208.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €208.00 ($244.71) price target on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on VOW3. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €189.00 ($222.35) price target on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. DZ Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) in a report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €185.00 ($217.65) price objective on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Independent Research set a €169.00 ($198.82) target price on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €177.80 ($209.18).

Shares of ETR VOW3 opened at €159.38 ($187.51) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $32.86 billion and a PE ratio of 19.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.22, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €151.48 and its 200-day moving average price is €142.92. Volkswagen AG has a 52-week low of €79.38 ($93.39) and a 52-week high of €174.40 ($205.18).

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

