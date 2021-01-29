Roth Capital Boosts Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) Price Target to $105.00

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Roth Capital from $65.00 to $105.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the LED producer’s stock. Roth Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.25% from the stock’s current price.

CREE has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Cree from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cree from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Cree from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Cree from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cree currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.27.

NASDAQ CREE opened at $104.74 on Wednesday. Cree has a one year low of $27.77 and a one year high of $126.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 4.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of -33.79 and a beta of 1.43.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The LED producer reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. Cree had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $127.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cree will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas H. Werner sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.02, for a total transaction of $910,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,580,891.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Replogle sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total transaction of $282,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,170 shares in the company, valued at $4,741,530.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CREE. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Cree by 1.0% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,966 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Cree by 5.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,071 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Cree by 3.0% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,550 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Cree by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,600 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Cree by 2.3% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,539 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

