Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $14.35-14.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $14.63. Roper Technologies also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 14.35-14.75 EPS.

NYSE:ROP opened at $422.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.47, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $422.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $415.59. Roper Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $240.00 and a fifty-two week high of $455.72.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.39 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a dividend of $0.5625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 17.24%.

ROP has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Roper Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $386.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $479.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Roper Technologies has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $416.90.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.67, for a total value of $214,835.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,668,092.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

