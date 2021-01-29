ROOBEE Reaches Market Cap of $5.18 Million (ROOBEE)

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. Over the last seven days, ROOBEE has traded up 4.9% against the US dollar. ROOBEE has a market capitalization of $5.18 million and $281,196.00 worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ROOBEE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- OMG Network (OMG) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00009932 BTC.
- Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.29 or 0.00459213 BTC.
- Thunder Token (TT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000014 BTC.
- The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.
- Mithril (MITH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000029 BTC.
- ContentBox (BOX) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- BOX Token (BOX) traded up 37.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000030 BTC.
- Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000580 BTC.
- Ubex (UBEX) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
ROOBEE Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “
Buying and Selling ROOBEE
ROOBEE can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ROOBEE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ROOBEE using one of the exchanges listed above.
