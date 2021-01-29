Rollins, Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:ROL)

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) – William Blair boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Rollins in a report released on Wednesday, January 27th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.07. William Blair also issued estimates for Rollins’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $536.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.20 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 11.68%. Rollins’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Rollins from $30.67 to $31.33 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th.

Shares of Rollins stock opened at $35.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.01 and a beta of 0.42. Rollins has a 12 month low of $20.48 and a 12 month high of $43.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,281,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $557,144,000 after buying an additional 43,909 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,496,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $406,245,000 after buying an additional 107,985 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,586,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,137,000 after buying an additional 1,282,477 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 31.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,239,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,337,000 after buying an additional 541,355 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,457,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,970,000 after purchasing an additional 573,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.69% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Rollins’s payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

