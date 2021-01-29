Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Stock Holdings Raised by JJJ Advisors Inc.

JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 509.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Rollins by 1.3% in the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Rollins by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Rollins by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Rollins by 98.1% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 628 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rollins by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 27,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 25.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Rollins from $30.67 to $31.33 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th.

ROL opened at $35.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.51. Rollins, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.48 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00. The firm has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.01 and a beta of 0.42.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. Rollins had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 11.68%. The business had revenue of $536.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. Rollins’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

