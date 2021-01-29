Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $615.84 Million

Equities analysts expect Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) to post $615.84 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Roku’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $631.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $596.39 million. Roku reported sales of $411.23 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 49.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Roku will report full year sales of $1.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.76 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $2.55 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Roku.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.51. Roku had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $451.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 73.1% on a year-over-year basis.

ROKU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Roku from $120.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Roku from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Roku from $300.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Roku from $375.00 to $460.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Roku from $260.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.22.

NASDAQ ROKU opened at $404.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $370.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.43. The firm has a market cap of $51.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -480.96 and a beta of 1.95. Roku has a 12-month low of $58.22 and a 12-month high of $448.17.

In related news, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.24, for a total value of $222,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,287 shares in the company, valued at $1,619,462.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $110,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 598,509 shares of company stock valued at $181,398,010 in the last three months. 22.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROKU. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Roku by 206.6% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 978,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,735,000 after purchasing an additional 659,330 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,954,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,631,000 after acquiring an additional 631,631 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,266,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,144,000 after acquiring an additional 538,126 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,239,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,837,000 after acquiring an additional 333,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter worth $84,828,000. Institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

