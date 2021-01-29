Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Raises Dividend to $0.39 Per Share

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.3914 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

Rogers Communications has raised its dividend payment by 2.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE RCI traded down $0.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.08. The company had a trading volume of 587,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,963. Rogers Communications has a 12 month low of $32.20 and a 12 month high of $50.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.52.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.24. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Rogers Communications will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised their price target on Rogers Communications from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Rogers Communications from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Rogers Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Rogers Communications from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.8 million subscribers.

