Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Raises Dividend to $0.39 Per Share

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.3914 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.
Rogers Communications has raised its dividend payment by 2.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Shares of NYSE RCI traded down $0.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.08. The company had a trading volume of 587,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,963. Rogers Communications has a 12 month low of $32.20 and a 12 month high of $50.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.52.
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised their price target on Rogers Communications from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Rogers Communications from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Rogers Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Rogers Communications from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.
About Rogers Communications
Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.8 million subscribers.
Recommended Story: Should You Consider an Index Fund?
Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.