Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rockwell Medical Technologies, Inc. manufactures hemodialysis concentrates and dialysis kits, and sells, distributes and delivers such concentrates and dialysis kits, as well as other ancillary hemodialysis products, to hemodialysis providers in the United States. Hemodialysis is a process which is able to duplicate kidney function in patients whose kidneys have failed to function properly. “

NASDAQ RMTI opened at $1.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.13, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Rockwell Medical has a 1-year low of $0.83 and a 1-year high of $3.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.13 and a 200-day moving average of $1.25. The company has a market cap of $119.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.11.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). Rockwell Medical had a negative net margin of 47.23% and a negative return on equity of 117.67%. The business had revenue of $15.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.40 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Medical will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rockwell Medical news, major shareholder David S. Richmond sold 278,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total transaction of $308,717.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David S. Richmond sold 42,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.03, for a total transaction of $43,723.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Medical in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Rockwell Medical by 265.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 9,950 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Rockwell Medical by 153.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 22,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. 26.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rockwell Medical Company Profile

Rockwell Medical, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis. The company offers Triferic, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores; and Calcitriol, an active vitamin D injection for the management of hypocalcemia in patients undergoing chronic hemodialysis.

