Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Receives $48.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.00.

RHHBY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Roche in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Roche from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Roche from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

OTCMKTS:RHHBY opened at $44.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.42. The company has a market capitalization of $305.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Roche has a 1-year low of $35.04 and a 1-year high of $47.15.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RHHBY. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Roche during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Roche during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Roche by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Roche during the 3rd quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new position in Roche during the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Roche

Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anemia, cancer, cardiovascular, central nervous system, dermatology, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, leukemia, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, skin cancer, and transplantation.

