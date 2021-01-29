Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 28.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS.

RHI stock opened at $64.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.90 and a 200 day moving average of $57.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.65. Robert Half International has a 52 week low of $32.38 and a 52 week high of $70.15.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

RHI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $66.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $58.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Cfra upgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Robert Half International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

See Also: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.