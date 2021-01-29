Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Trims Stock Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 543,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,988 shares during the quarter. Charter Communications comprises approximately 0.9% of Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.27% of Charter Communications worth $359,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the third quarter worth about $779,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Charter Communications by 20.0% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Charter Communications by 26.8% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Charter Communications by 2.6% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in Charter Communications by 1.9% during the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.05% of the company’s stock.
CHTR traded down $45.97 on Friday, reaching $608.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180,841. The stock has a market cap of $121.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $345.67 and a 1 year high of $681.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $644.66 and its 200 day moving average is $621.82.
In other Charter Communications news, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 7,927 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.34, for a total transaction of $5,012,559.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,953,667.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 9,679 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $594.81, for a total value of $5,757,165.99. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 47,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,299,870.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,860 shares of company stock valued at $45,482,701 in the last three months. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CHTR shares. Benchmark increased their target price on Charter Communications from $640.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. TD Securities upped their price target on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Truist upped their price target on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Charter Communications from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Charter Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $655.44.
About Charter Communications
Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.
See Also: What is a good dividend yield?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR).
Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.