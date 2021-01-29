Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Trims Stock Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 543,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,988 shares during the quarter. Charter Communications comprises approximately 0.9% of Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.27% of Charter Communications worth $359,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the third quarter worth about $779,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Charter Communications by 20.0% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Charter Communications by 26.8% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Charter Communications by 2.6% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in Charter Communications by 1.9% during the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

CHTR traded down $45.97 on Friday, reaching $608.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180,841. The stock has a market cap of $121.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $345.67 and a 1 year high of $681.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $644.66 and its 200 day moving average is $621.82.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $6.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $12.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 5.70%. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Charter Communications news, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 7,927 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.34, for a total transaction of $5,012,559.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,953,667.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 9,679 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $594.81, for a total value of $5,757,165.99. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 47,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,299,870.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,860 shares of company stock valued at $45,482,701 in the last three months. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CHTR shares. Benchmark increased their target price on Charter Communications from $640.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. TD Securities upped their price target on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Truist upped their price target on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Charter Communications from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Charter Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $655.44.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

See Also: What is a good dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.