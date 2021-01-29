Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 60,573 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,840,267 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 60,573 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.52% of State Street worth $133,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 49.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,020,832 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $300,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657,450 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of State Street during the third quarter worth about $58,301,000. KAMES CAPITAL plc bought a new position in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter worth about $44,054,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 345.4% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 636,281 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,750,000 after buying an additional 493,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 64.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,229,882 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $72,968,000 after buying an additional 482,997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on State Street from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on State Street from $85.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. State Street currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.31.

Shares of NYSE STT traded down $1.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.69. 48,397 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,513,102. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. State Street Co. has a twelve month low of $42.10 and a twelve month high of $81.82. The company has a market cap of $24.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.89.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 20.75%. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.71%.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

