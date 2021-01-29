Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 161,858 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its holdings in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,503,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 161,858 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 1.15% of Amdocs worth $106,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amdocs during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Amdocs by 99.7% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Amdocs by 33.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Amdocs in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Amdocs from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amdocs has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

Shares of Amdocs stock traded down $1.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,905. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Amdocs Limited has a 52 week low of $44.05 and a 52 week high of $77.29. The stock has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.71.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.327 per share. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is currently 31.26%.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support and operations, such as end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that addresses service providers business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

