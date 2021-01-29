Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Lowers Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,798,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 94,926 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.59% of The Allstate worth $197,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALL. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

ALL stock traded down $1.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $107.36. The stock had a trading volume of 25,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,727,023. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $108.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.94. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $64.13 and a 1-year high of $125.92. The stock has a market cap of $32.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $1.17. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.71%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ALL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Allstate from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on The Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their price target on The Allstate from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on The Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Allstate presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.86.

The Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

