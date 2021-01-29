Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $93.07 Million Stock Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,737,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142,754 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.59% of Cardinal Health worth $93,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the third quarter worth $37,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 346.3% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter worth $97,000. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CAH traded down $1.70 on Friday, hitting $53.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,831,291. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.12. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.05 and a 1 year high of $60.69.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $39.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.14 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 123.28% and a net margin of 0.63%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.486 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.60%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CAH shares. Barclays upgraded Cardinal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Mizuho increased their price target on Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. TheStreet upgraded Cardinal Health from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.30.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

