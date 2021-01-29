RMG Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:RMGBU) Trading Down 7.2%

RMG Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:RMGBU)’s share price dropped 7.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.81 and last traded at $10.81. Approximately 651,218 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 114% from the average daily volume of 304,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.65.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.95.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in RMG Acquisition Corp. II stock. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in RMG Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:RMGBU) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

RMG Acquisition Corp. II is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

