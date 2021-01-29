Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The savings and loans company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Riverview Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 16.54%.

Shares of RVSB traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,293. Riverview Bancorp has a 52-week low of $3.77 and a 52-week high of $7.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.49 million, a P/E ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Riverview Bancorp’s payout ratio is 28.99%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Riverview Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 2nd.

In related news, Director John A. Karas sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.28, for a total value of $126,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Karas sold 30,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total value of $153,858.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Riverview Bancorp Company Profile

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

