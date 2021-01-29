Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Issues Earnings Results

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The savings and loans company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Riverview Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 16.54%.

Shares of Riverview Bancorp stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.21. 1,925 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,293. Riverview Bancorp has a 1 year low of $3.77 and a 1 year high of $7.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.30 and its 200 day moving average is $4.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $116.37 million, a PE ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. Riverview Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.99%.

In related news, Director John A. Karas sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.28, for a total value of $126,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director John A. Karas sold 30,467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total value of $153,858.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Riverview Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 2nd.

Riverview Bancorp Company Profile

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

