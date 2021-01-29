RIT Capital Partners (RCP.L) (LON:RCP) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2,041.34

RIT Capital Partners (RCP.L) (LON:RCP)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2,041.34 and traded as low as $2,000.00. RIT Capital Partners (RCP.L) shares last traded at $2,010.00, with a volume of 160,863 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,043.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,906.98. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.90.

In other RIT Capital Partners (RCP.L) news, insider James Leigh-Pemberton purchased 5,855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,990 ($26.00) per share, with a total value of £116,514.50 ($152,226.94). Also, insider Hannah Rothschild sold 50,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,961 ($25.62), for a total value of £1,000,011.95 ($1,306,522.01).

RIT Capital Partners plc is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in the public equity and currency markets across the globe. It also invests in private investments and equity funds. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the RPI plus 3% and MSCI All Country World Index (50% Sterling).

