Richelieu Hardware (OTCMKTS:RHUHF) Price Target Raised to $0.00

Richelieu Hardware (OTCMKTS:RHUHF) had its price objective lifted by National Bank Financial in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, CIBC lifted their target price on Richelieu Hardware from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS RHUHF opened at $31.12 on Monday. Richelieu Hardware has a 1 year low of $14.70 and a 1 year high of $31.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.13.

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

