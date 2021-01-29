Rheinmetall (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of Rheinmetall (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

RNMBY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Rheinmetall from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Rheinmetall in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Rheinmetall has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS RNMBY opened at $21.28 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.88. Rheinmetall has a 1 year low of $9.24 and a 1 year high of $22.47.

Rheinmetall (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter.

About Rheinmetall

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as cutting emissions, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hardparts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

