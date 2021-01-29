RH (NYSE:RH) Trading Down 7.2%

Shares of RH (NYSE:RH) dropped 7.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $452.50 and last traded at $455.48. Approximately 882,911 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 88% from the average daily volume of 470,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $490.60.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RH shares. Wedbush boosted their price objective on RH from $390.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on RH from $440.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of RH from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of RH from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of RH from $400.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $452.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $471.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $387.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59.

RH (NYSE:RH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $6.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $844.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.64 million. RH had a return on equity of 354.62% and a net margin of 7.78%. RH’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that RH will post 17.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RH. James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in shares of RH by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in RH in the third quarter worth $33,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in RH in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RH during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of RH during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

