Reviewing SOS (NYSE:SOS) & China Merchants Bank (OTCMKTS:CIHKY)

SOS (NYSE:SOS) and China Merchants Bank (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares SOS and China Merchants Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SOS N/A N/A N/A China Merchants Bank 23.85% 14.83% 1.17%

SOS has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Merchants Bank has a beta of 1, suggesting that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SOS and China Merchants Bank’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SOS $46.65 million 0.34 -$9.90 million N/A N/A China Merchants Bank $51.75 billion 3.78 $13.44 billion N/A N/A

China Merchants Bank has higher revenue and earnings than SOS.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for SOS and China Merchants Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SOS 0 0 0 0 N/A China Merchants Bank 0 0 2 0 3.00

Summary

China Merchants Bank beats SOS on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SOS

SOS Ltd. is a holding company, which provides marketing data, technology and solutions to the emergency rescue services in China. It focuses on the research and development of big data, cloud computing, Internet of Things, blockchain and artificial intelligence. The firm created a SOS cloud emergency rescue service software as a service (SaaS) platform with three major product categories, including basic cloud (medical rescue card, car rescue card, financial rescue card, mutual assistance rescue card), cooperative cloud (information rescue center, intelligent big data, intelligent software and hardware), and information cloud. The company was founded by Zheng Yu Wang and Andrew Mason in 2001 and is headquartered in Qingdao, China.

About China Merchants Bank

China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. provides various banking products and services. It operates in Wholesale Finance Business, Retail Finance Business, and Other Business segments. The company accepts demand, time, call, savings, checking, notice, and RMB accounts. Its loan products include personal commercial real estate, consumption, housing, and car loans; loans to finance for studying abroad; micro-business loans; mortgage loans for equipment; bank acceptance, discount, liquid capital, and fixed asset loans; and loans for vessels. The company also offers credit cards; insurance products; open-ended funds; discount and guarantee for commercial bills, redemption of commercial bills, and guaranteed discount for commercial acceptance bills; and financial consultation, debt financing underwriting, merger and acquisition financing, and equity financing and enterprise listing services. In addition, it provides forfeiting and risk participation, escrow, cross border RMB clearing, and interbank services; and risk and financial management, cross border RMB and oversea financing, international factoring and settlement, and trade finance services. Further, the company offers financial leasing and guarantee, third-party payment, cash management, investment and wealth management, forex option and gold trading, forex express trading, settlement, trade chain financing, international, offshore and private banking, custody, pension, and internet banking services. It operates 141 branches; 1,681 sub-branches; one branch-level operation center; one representative office; 16,750 visual counters in Mainland China. The company also operates a branch in Hong Kong; a branch and representative office in New York, the United States; a branch in London, the United Kingdom; a branch in Singapore; a branch in Luxembourg; a representative office in Taipei; and a branch in Sydney, Australia. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

