Reviewing Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) and Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE)

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) and Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) are both mid-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Lordstown Motors and Niu Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lordstown Motors 2 0 2 0 2.00 Niu Technologies 0 1 5 0 2.83

Lordstown Motors currently has a consensus target price of $23.75, indicating a potential downside of 6.20%. Niu Technologies has a consensus target price of $35.25, indicating a potential downside of 20.79%. Given Lordstown Motors’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Lordstown Motors is more favorable than Niu Technologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.6% of Lordstown Motors shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.2% of Niu Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lordstown Motors and Niu Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lordstown Motors N/A N/A $3.02 million N/A N/A Niu Technologies $298.24 million 11.15 $27.30 million $0.36 123.61

Niu Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Lordstown Motors.

Profitability

This table compares Lordstown Motors and Niu Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lordstown Motors N/A -2.42% -0.61% Niu Technologies 7.46% 20.60% 10.52%

Volatility and Risk

Lordstown Motors has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Niu Technologies has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Niu Technologies beats Lordstown Motors on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lordstown Motors

Lordstown Motors Corp., an automotive company, develops, manufactures, and sells light duty electric trucks targeted for sale to fleet customers. It primarily develops Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

About Niu Technologies

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric-scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers NQi, MQi, UQi, and Gova series e-scooters; RQi and TQi series urban commuter electric motorcycles; and NIU Aero series professional mountain and road bicycles under the NIU brand name. It also provides scooter accessories, such as raincoats, gloves, knee pads, storage baskets and tail boxes, smart phone holders, backrests, and locks; lifestyle accessories, which includes T-shirts, coats, jeans, hats, bags, jewelry, notebook, badges, key chain, and mugs; and performance upgrade components that comprises of upgraded wheels, shock absorbers, brake calipers, and carbon fiber body panels. In addition, the company, through its NIU app, offers online repair request, DIY repairs, service station locator, theft reporting, and smart services, as well as NIU cover, which provides insurance services; and NIU Care that offers maintenance service and reserve service in offline service stations. The company sells and services its products through city partners and franchised stores, and third-party e-commerce platforms and the company's online store. As of December 31, 2019, it operated through 235 city partners and 1,050 franchised stores in approximately 180 cities in the People's Republic of China; and 29 distributors in 38 countries internationally. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

