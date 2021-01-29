Reviewing Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) and Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN)

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) and Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Ocugen and Dyadic International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ocugen N/A -47.72% -30.78% Dyadic International -539.34% -27.54% -26.33%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Ocugen and Dyadic International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ocugen 0 1 3 0 2.75 Dyadic International 0 0 2 0 3.00

Ocugen presently has a consensus target price of $0.90, indicating a potential downside of 49.44%. Dyadic International has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 98.20%. Given Dyadic International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Dyadic International is more favorable than Ocugen.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.5% of Ocugen shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.2% of Dyadic International shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of Ocugen shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.9% of Dyadic International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Ocugen has a beta of 3.56, meaning that its share price is 256% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dyadic International has a beta of 0.14, meaning that its share price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ocugen and Dyadic International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ocugen N/A N/A -$20.24 million ($1.48) -1.20 Dyadic International $1.68 million 90.79 -$8.31 million ($0.31) -17.90

Dyadic International has higher revenue and earnings than Ocugen. Dyadic International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ocugen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Dyadic International beats Ocugen on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ocugen Company Profile

Ocugen, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of wet AMD, diabetic retinopathy, and diabetic macular edema; OCU400 to treat retinitis pigmentosa, a group of rare genetic disorders; and OCU410, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of dry AMD. Ocugen, Inc. has a strategic partnership with CanSino Biologics Inc. for gene therapy co-development and manufacturing. The company is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

Dyadic International Company Profile

Dyadic International, Inc., a biotechnology platform company, develops, produces, and sells enzymes and other proteins in the United States. The company utilizes its patented and proprietary C1 technology and other technologies to conduct research, development, and commercial activities for the development and manufacturing of human and animal vaccines and drugs, such as virus like particles and antigens, monoclonal antibodies, fab antibody fragments, Fc-fusion proteins, biosimilars and/or biobetters, and other therapeutic proteins. It has a research and development agreement with VTT Technical Research Centre of Finland, Ltd., as well as with the Israel Institute for Biological Research; strategic research services agreement with Biotechnology Developments for Industry in Pharmaceuticals, S.L.U.; research collaboration with Sanofi-Aventis Deutschland GmbH; research and commercialization collaboration with Serum Institute of India Pvt.; and nonexclusive research collaboration with WuXi Biologics. Dyadic International, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Jupiter, Florida.

