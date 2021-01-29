Reviewing Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX) & ComF5 International (OTCMKTS:CMFV)

Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX) and ComF5 International (OTCMKTS:CMFV) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Creative Realities alerts:

This table compares Creative Realities and ComF5 International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Creative Realities $31.60 million 0.57 $1.04 million N/A N/A ComF5 International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Creative Realities has higher revenue and earnings than ComF5 International.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Creative Realities and ComF5 International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Creative Realities 0 0 1 0 3.00 ComF5 International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Creative Realities presently has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 204.88%. Given Creative Realities’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Creative Realities is more favorable than ComF5 International.

Volatility & Risk

Creative Realities has a beta of 4.17, suggesting that its share price is 317% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ComF5 International has a beta of -0.34, suggesting that its share price is 134% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.5% of Creative Realities shares are held by institutional investors. 9.7% of Creative Realities shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Creative Realities and ComF5 International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Creative Realities -84.47% -85.89% -27.18% ComF5 International N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Creative Realities beats ComF5 International on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Creative Realities Company Profile

Creative Realities, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing technology and solutions to retail companies, individual retail brands, enterprises, and other organizations in the United States and Canada. The company's technology and solutions include digital merchandising systems and omni-channel customer engagement systems; interactive digital shopping assistants; advisors and kiosks; and other interactive marketing technologies, such as mobile, social media, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing, and Web-based media that enables its customers to engage with their consumers. It also provides consulting, experience design, content development and production, software development, engineering, implementation, and field services; software licenses; and maintenance and support services related to its software, managed systems, and solutions. The company sells its solutions to the automotive, apparel and accessories, banking, baby/children, beauty, CPG, department stores, digital out-of-home, electronics, fashion, fitness, foodservice/quick service restaurant, financial services, gaming, luxury, mass merchants, mobile operators, and pharmacy retail industries. Creative Realities, Inc. is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky. Creative Realities, Inc. is a subsidiary of Slipstream Communications, LLC.

ComF5 International Company Profile

ComF5 International, Inc., through its wholly-owned subsidiary, ComF5, LLC, operates as a direct selling company. It offers an Internet marketing system with a streaming video through an enhanced email service, live Webcasting tools, and video on demand capabilities through a network of independent distributors. The company combines Web 2.0 applications as the product or service and a multi-tiered system of affiliates as the sales force. The company was formerly known as DigitalFX International, Inc. and changed its name to ComF5 International, Inc. on April 01, 2010. ComF5 International is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Creative Realities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creative Realities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.