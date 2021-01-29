Reviewing ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) and AMETEK (NYSE:AME)

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) and ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Volatility & Risk

AMETEK has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ClearSign Technologies has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares AMETEK and ClearSign Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMETEK $5.16 billion 5.12 $861.30 million $4.19 27.39 ClearSign Technologies $530,000.00 227.87 -$8.48 million ($0.32) -12.56

AMETEK has higher revenue and earnings than ClearSign Technologies. ClearSign Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AMETEK, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares AMETEK and ClearSign Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMETEK 18.77% 16.29% 8.55% ClearSign Technologies N/A -77.84% -63.93%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.7% of AMETEK shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.1% of ClearSign Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of AMETEK shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.6% of ClearSign Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for AMETEK and ClearSign Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AMETEK 0 3 9 0 2.75 ClearSign Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

AMETEK presently has a consensus target price of $109.10, suggesting a potential downside of 4.95%. ClearSign Technologies has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential downside of 0.50%. Given ClearSign Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ClearSign Technologies is more favorable than AMETEK.

Summary

AMETEK beats ClearSign Technologies on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc. manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets. This segment also provides power quality monitoring and metering, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power equipment, electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, sensors for gas turbines, dashboard instruments for heavy trucks and other vehicles, and instrumentation and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, monitoring systems, power supplies, fuel and fluid measurement systems, and data acquisition units for the aerospace industry. Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging for protecting sensitive electronic devices; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strip and foil, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers. This segment also operates a network of aviation maintenance, repair, and overhaul facilities. In addition, the company offers clinical and education communication solutions for hospitals, health systems, and educational facilities. AMETEK, Inc. was incorporated in 1930 and is headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania.

About ClearSign Technologies

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States. Its Duplex Plug & Play technology provides a direct burner replacement solution for traditional refinery heaters. The company was formerly known as ClearSign Combustion Corporation and changed its name ClearSign Technologies Corporation in November 2019. ClearSign Technologies Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

